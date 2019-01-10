McLaren Appoints Ex-Porsche LMP1 Team Boss Andreas Seidl In Managing Director Role

McLaren F1 Team have signed Former Porsche LMP1 Team principal Andreas Seidl to the team as their new Managing Director.

Seidl previously worked with Porsche and their LMP1 programme that saw the German manufacture be successful in the World Endurance Championship. The German has had previous experience working in F1, having worked with BMW Motorsport between 2000 and 2009 with the engine manufacture and their works team when it was formed in 2006 with BMW Sauber.

His new role at McLaren will begin in 2019 and will report to Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO on their F1 programme as they bid to make a recovery back to the front in an performance recovery programme.

Seidl says his new job is an privilege and hopes he can contribute to the McLaren legacy in their bid to return to the front of the pack.

“This is an enormous privilege and challenge, which I am ready for and committed to. To have an opportunity to contribute to the McLaren legacy is extremely special and inspiring,” said Seidl.

“McLaren has the vision, leadership and experience but, most importantly, the people to return to the front, and that will be my absolute focus and mission. I can’t wait to join the team and begin working with my colleagues at McLaren, our partners at Renault and, of course, Carlos and Lando.”

McLaren are undergoing a re-shuffle behind the scenes ahead of the 2019 season. James Key will join the team as their technical director, but will not start developing his own car until 2020 due to his late arrival in the team.

The Woking based team will also field a new driver line-up with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris joining the team for 2019.

Brown is delighted to have Seidl join the team as he calls it a ‘significant appointment’ in their recovery plan and commitment to the sport.

“We are delighted that Andreas is joining McLaren to lead our F1 technical and operational programme. This is a significant appointment for us on two fronts,” commented Brown.

“First, it is another important step in our F1 performance recovery plan and long-term commitment to F1. Second, concentrated senior leadership on our F1 programme is an integral part of the long-term strategy of McLaren Racing to expand into other forms of global motorsport over time.

“Andreas is a highly capable leader with a track record of success in everything he has been involved with, and I look forward to working with him.”