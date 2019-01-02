Michael Schumacher In ‘The Very Best of Hands’ Ahead of 50th Birthday

The Schumacher Family have released a statement ahead of Michael Schuamcher‘s 50th Birthday, announcing an official app to commemorate his success in Formula 1 and that the German is in ‘the very best of hands’ relating to his condition.

The seven-time F1 world champion will turn 50 years old on the 3rd January and his charity, the Keep Fighting Foundation will launch a virtual museum to celebrate his success. Schumacher became one of the most successful drivers in F1 with Scuderia Ferrari, winning five world championships in a row between 2000 and 2004.

The German started his success in F1 with Benetton in 1992 at the Belgian Grand Prix, winning the race at the circuit where he made his F1 debut in 1991 with Jordan Grand Prix. His first titles came in 1994 and 1995 with Benetton, before switching to Ferrari in 1996.

He stayed with the Italian team until 2006 before retiring. But the German returned in 2010 with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport for three years before calling time to his racing career.

In December 2013, Schumacher suffered severe head injuries from a skiing accident and is currently being treated in his private home in Switzerland.

Ahead of his birthday on Thursday, the Schumacher Family have issued a statement sending their thanks for the support to Michael over the years and announcing the official Michael Schumacher app.

“We are very happy to celebrate Michael’s 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together,” said in the statement.

“As a gift to him, you and us, Keep Fighting Foundation has created a virtual museum. The Official Michael Schumacher App will be released tomorrow, so that we can review all together Michael’s successes. The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments. We wish you a lot of fun with it.

“Michael can be proud of what he has achieved, and so are we! That’s why we remember his successes with the Michael Schumacher Private Collection exhibition in Cologne, by publishing memories in social media and by continuing his charitable work through the Keep Fighting Foundation.

Since Schuamcher’s accident, statements on his condition has been limited as the family want to keep the latter private in respect to Michael. In the statement, the family has stated that he is in ‘the very best of hands’.

“We want to remember and celebrate his victories, his records and his jubilation.You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

“Please understand if we are following Michael’s wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy. At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019.”

Ferrari are releasing their own tribute to the seven-time world champion by releasing their own Schumacher exhibition in Maranello, Italy.