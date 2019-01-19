Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari Drivers Academy 2019 Line-Up

A familiar name returns to Ferrari as Mick Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher joins the Ferrari Drivers Academy.

Mick, who won the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship will join Ferrari’s academy ahead of the 2019 season, bringing a return to the Schumacher name in the Ferrari camp. Mick will race in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Prema Racing as he looks to make his way up the Motorsport ladder to Formula 1.

Schumacher will join a group of junior drivers selected in the academy for 2019. Giuliano Alesi and Callum Ilott, who will race with Mick in F2 this year remain in the academy. Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman, Enzo Fittipaldi and Gianluca Petecof make up the list in Ferrari’s academy.

Ahead of the Schumacher’s announcement, Mick said that he is thrilled to join Ferrari and enter the family once part of father during his reign in F1.

“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family,” said Schumacher.

“Again, this is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula 1.”

The Schumacher name is very familiar within the Ferrari camp as Michael won five of his seven world championships with the Scuderia between 1996 and 2006, forging one of sports’ greatest dynasties yet.

It was speculated that Mick had the choice between Ferrari or Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s junior team to join, having connections with Michael as a former driver. But Mick opted to join Ferrari as it has a big place in his heart.

“It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well,” added Schumacher.

“At this stage it is however also time to say thank you to my family, friends and partners who supported me all along and helped me arrive at this point.”

Schumacher will join the rest of the FDA drivers for 2019 season preparations, but the German is currently in Mexico alongside Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Sebastian Vettel in the Race of Champions, representing Team Germany in the Nations Cup.

New Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto worked with Michael whilst he was at Ferrari and during the successful period between 2000 and 2004. Binotto says that they selected Mick for his talent and professionalism, but the connection with Michael means the news creates a special emotional meaning.

“For someone like me who has known him from birth, there’s no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age.” said Binotto