Niki Lauda released from Vienna hospital after flu admission

Niki Lauda has been released from hospital after being taken ill whilst on a family holiday in Ibiza over the Christmas period.

The triple world champion was taken to the hospital in Vienna to be treated by doctors where he had a lung transplant earlier in 2018, The hospital has now confirmed he had been discharged on Wednesday.

Talking to to Austrian news agency APA, Walter Klepetko, head of the thoracic department at AKH, confirmed that as Lauda’s condition has now improved he had been given the all clear to leave hospital before confirming that there was no risk to Lauda’s life during his latest illness and that artificial respiration had not been necessary.

It is not know when Lauda will be back with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team or if he will make the first race in Melbourne, Australia, it will all depend on his well being by the time the new season gets underway.