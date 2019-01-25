Red Bull must be title contender following partnership with Honda – Brawn

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing must become a title contender again following its partnership with Honda, says Formula 1‘s Managing Director of Motorsports, Ross Brawn.

The team parted ways with long-term engine supplier Renault and joined Honda, rebuilding the relationship the junior team had in 2018, following a bad stint from 2015-17 supplying power units to McLaren.

Brawn was a major player in the Scuderia Ferrari team, and also helped ground current Champions Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport.

He said that the Red Bull team need to make the most of no longer being tied to a deal with Renault.

Speaking in an interview with F1.com, Brawn said: “Honda teaming up with Red Bull will be positive because Red Bull become a full works team.

“It’s always a different challenge when you’re a works team with an engine manufacturer.”

He added: “You have to hold hands and you have got to jump in together, work together, and be as one and that is the strength of that opportunity.”

“It’s something I have always focused on because it really does give you some great chances. Red Bull have now got to grasp that opportunity with Honda and get back into the really sharp end.”

“They have to become a Championship contender again.”

The team have made clear that they feel they would have been able to win races in 2018 if they had been using a Honda engine.

Max Verstappen has been thought of as being in a position to challenge for the title, should the opportunity arise.

Brawn said the twenty-one year old is in a perfect position alongside new signing Pierre Gasly.

“It’s easy to forget how young he is. If you think of yourself at that age, with the exposure and pressure, what he is doing is pretty special.”