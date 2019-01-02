Verstappen Hits Out To ‘Keyboard Warriors’, Adding They Should ‘Stick To The Facts’

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen hits out to ‘keyboard warriors’, stating that they should ‘just stick to the facts’ regarding to his driving.

The beginning of the 2018 season was difficult for the Dutch driver, suffering numerous accidents in the opening six races of the season. Verstappen was hit with heavy criticism based on his maturity and driving style. His frustration was noticable during a press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he threatened to ‘headbutt’ anyone who questioned his driving.

Verstappen was able to perform well throughout the rest of the season by winning the Austrian and Mexican Grand Prix and ended the year ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. But speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Verstappen said that those who criticised him on social media are afraid to say it to his face in person.

“I was just done with it,” said Verstappen.

“It seemed like I lost my ability to drive. These days, people on social media give their opinions so easily, while they don’t know the person at all. And often they’re scared to tell you in your face. Keyboard warriors, that’s what I call them. That’s the way it is.”

Verstappen was involved in an incident on track with Esteban Ocon whilst leading the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver attracted a lot of attention after the race when he pushed the French driver multiple times in Parc-Ferme.

The Red Bull driver has been one of the most discussed drivers in F1 since his debut in 2015, when he joined the sport when he was just 17 years old. Verstappen added that people who have criticised his driving should stick to the facts.

“I can give my opinion on football, but I don’t know anything about that either,” Verstappen added.

“Sometimes I think I do when I’m watching television. But who cares what I think about football? The manager isn’t going to think: ‘Max said this, so I have to change things now’.

“That’s what I feel with people who just say things about F1. I just think: most of them don’t know anything about it, just stick to the facts.”