Wehrlein joins Ferrari in development role

Pascal Wehrlein is to join Scuderia Ferrari in 2019 in a development role.

The German who had spent two seasons in the FIA Formula One World Championship with the Manor F1 Team and Sauber F1 Team in 2016 and 2017, is to be taken on by Ferrari to serve in a development position.

The German is set to make his ABB FIA Formula E Championship debut this weekend in Marrakesh for Mahindra Racing, along with his commitments with Ferrari throughout the season.

Wehrlein‘s position has yet to be confirmed by the Italian team, as the team’s search for the development drivers is currently ongoing.

His contract with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport did not expire until 31 December 2018, which was the reason why he did not compete at the Formula E season opener in Riyadh.

Daniil Kvyat and Antonio Giovinazzi had served as development drivers for Ferrari in 2018, which had contributed in their quests for F1 seats with the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda and the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team this season.

Current-Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel described how “important” development drivers had been to the team in 2018.

“You get the point, it is very important”, he said to Motorsport.com.

“Based on our findings [after practice], we changed the car [for qualifying], both of us did, and it was better and we were happier.

“It’s not the nicest job on Friday night, especially when you’re young, but it’s important, it all adds up.

“I think we will find people that fit in very well and very quickly, so I’m confident we will have a strong on that front as well [in 2019].”

An example of this was the 2018 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where Vettel was uncompetitive on the Friday before his pole-to-flag win on the Sunday.