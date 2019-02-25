2019 FIA Formula 2 Season Commences With First Test At Jerez

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship will officially kick off with the first pre-season test at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain tomorrow.

Formula 1‘s main feeder series will see multiple drivers and teams debut in their respected new teams ahead of the 2019 season.

The test in Jerez will take place over three days, starting on Tuesday with a morning and afternoon session. The test begins at 9AM Spanish time and the morning session will end at 12PM. A two hour break will commence before the afternoon test begins at 2PM. The first test ends at 5PM.

The test will see drivers making their first step into Formula 2. Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin, Guanyu Zhou, Juan Manuel Correa, Callum Ilott, Tatiana Caldéron, Anthoine Hubert and Giuliano Alesi will make their F2 debuts this week after securing drives for the upcoming season.

Teams’ champion Carlin Motorsport will field a new line-up for the 2019 season with Louis Deletraz leading the British team alongside Japanese driver and returning to F2 after a year away, Nobuharu Matsushita.

Drivers’ champion winner ART Grand Prix will have 2018 GP3 Series runner-up Nikita Mazepin partnering alongside Nyck de Vries, who will be looking to be champion in his third year.

Only one new team will enter F2 this year: UNI-Virtuosi Racing, who replaces Russian Time. They will field F2 veteran Luca Ghiotto and rookie Zhou for the 2019 season.

Multiple drivers will test for teams this season, as their line-up is waiting to be finalised. Campos Racing will use Dorian Boccolacci for the test as the Frenchman hopes to impress and earn a drive with the team.

MP Motorsport have not decided on their driver line-up for 2019 yet, and will field two drivers for this weeks test. Jordan King makes a return to F2 after spending a year in IndyCar. The Brit will be joined alongside Richard Verschoor. The young Dutchman spent the second half of 2018 in GP3 with MP, impressing in the final stages of the year.

Finally, Trident have one seat remaining undecided. Swiss driver Ralph Boschung is hoping to earn a full-time drive and will test with the Italian squad.

Pirelli, F2’s official tyre supplier, will provide the drivers sets of soft and medium tyres in Jerez. Six sets of Medium tyres and two sets of Soft tyres will be available for the drivers over the three days of testing.

Wednesday’s test will commence the same time schedule as on Tuesday. Thursday’s final test will only see a one hour break and ending at 4PM Spanish time.

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 calendar consist of twelve races, all taking place on the same weekend as Formula 1. The first round will commence at the Bahrain Grand Prix on the 29th-31st March. The finale of the series will take place at Abu Dhabi on the 29th November-1st December.

Line Up for Jerez Test in FIA Formula 2