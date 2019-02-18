Alfa Romeo Racing Reveals 2019 Livery Ahead Of First Test

Alfa Romeo Racing have revealed their 2019 livery ahead of the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Italian car manufacturer takes over from where Sauber previously operated since entering the sport in 1993. The team is now re-branded as Alfa Romeo, but much of Sauber remains within the team.

The new car, titled the C38 was revealed to the media in the pit lane in Barcelona, less than an hour before pre-season testing began. Drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi were both present and pulled the covers off to show off the new design for 2019.

This year’s livery follows a similar design used from the 2018 season – when Alfa Romeo first joined the team as a title sponsor. The white body fitted with dark blue stripes running along the cockpit, with the rear end of the car and the halo in scarlet ‘Alfa red’.

The C38, with the C being a long tradition in Sauber car names remains, was first shown in a shakedown event taking place at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in Italy. The car was sporting a ‘Valentine’s Day one-off’ livery.

The front wing design on the C38 that caught many eyes remains on the car at the launch, creating an eye-catching and attention on their car in their own interpretations of the new 2019 aerodynamic changes.

Antonio Giovinazzi will make his full-season debut with the team this year, having previously raced with Sauber in two ‘one-off’ appearances to fill in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein in 2017. Kimi Räikkönen makes his return to the team, where he started his F1 career back in 2001.

Räikkönen will be in the car for the first test starting today, with his Italian team-mate in the car the following day. The two will alternate for the rest of the four-day test.