AOR Launches Brand New Esports Team Tournament With £5,000 Prize pool

Apex Online Racing and EventsHouse have launched the AOR 2019 Esports Teams Tournament with a total prize pool of £5,000 for the Esports teams on all three console platforms.

AOR, one of the popular racing leagues online and home to some of the talented F1 Esports drivers, will launch a brand new Esports championship taking place on Codemasters Studios‘ F1 2018 game. The latest edition of the F1 game was also host to the 2018 F1 New Balance Esports Series.

Races will take place over the course over a nine week period, with a live final to take place within the UK. The location of the final is yet to be announced.

Races will run on 50% race distances and is open to racers on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The competition is open to everyone over the age of 16 years old and all races will be broadcast live on AOR’s YouTube channel in their new TV Studio.

The sign up and time trial qualification periods for all three platforms begin today by signing up through the AOR website. The top ten combined times from time trial qualifications earns a spot for the tournament in their respected platform.

The closing date for the tournament ends on the 7th March, with the full grid reveal to take place on the 9th March. The competition begins on the 12th March, with the first race taking place at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Xbox one users will have races taking place on Tuesday, followed by PlayStation 4 on Thursday. PC users will have their races on a Saturday.

The top three teams from each platform will be invited to attend the live final, with a shot of winning a prize pool worth £5,000.

AOR is a online racing league, often home to some of the best Esports drivers in the world. Drivers such as Brendon Leigh, James Doherty, Harrison Jacks and the Saltunc brothers’, who all have competed in the F1 Esports Series. AOR specialises in various racing games such as F1, iRacing, Gran Turismo, Project Cars, Forza Motorsport and the DiRT Series.