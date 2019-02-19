Ferrari Debutant Charles Leclerc Fastest in Second Day of Testing

Charles Leclerc started his first day of driving duties with Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow as the fastest driver on day two of pre-season testing.

The Monegasque driver’s time of a 1 minute 18.247 seconds set during the day was short of team-mate Sebastian Vettel‘s best time of a 1:18.161 set on the first day of pre-season testing. Leclerc also set the most laps of the day with a total of 157 laps.

McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris produced the second fastest time of the day with a 1:18.553 set within the last of the day. Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen followed up with the third best time, but the Dane ended his day early with a sit-fitting issue. Pietro Fittipaldi replaced him in the Haas for the last ninty minutes of the day, racking up 13 laps and the twelfth fastest time.

Nine teams took to the track today, with a total of twelve drivers completing laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alexander Albon had an eventful start to his first F1 test session after the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda went off at the exit of Turn 4 within the opening three minutes, causing the first red flag of the session. The spin was caused by a steering column issue. He was able to resume running later during the day and despite a second spin at the final chicane, Albon produced the fourth best time of the day.

Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Antonio Giovinazzi was fifth overall in his first day out of testing, completing 101 laps with his best time being a 1:19.312. Valtteri Bottas ran in the afternoon for Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and placed himself in sixth.

Pierre Gasly in the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing ended his session early, after causing a late red flag in the afternoon for crashing at the exit of Turn 12. Gasly at the time completed 92 laps and ended the day seventh overall.

The Renault F1 Team drivers of Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo followed each other with the eighth and ninth best time of the day. Ricciardo’s morning running was interrupted due to a DRS failure. The device broke and flew off the Renault down the main straight, causing Ricciardo to spin at Turn 1 but was able to resume running.

The failure caused delays to returning to the track, but managed to get a lap out before the lunch break.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton ran in the morning session and placed himself tenth overall, setting a time 1.5 seconds slower than Leclerc’s first time. SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team‘s Lance Stroll ended the day eleventh overall with 79 laps on the board.

ROKiT Williams Racing didn’t participate in the today’s test session, and will likely to continue to until around lunch time in tomorrow’s test, when the new FW42 will arrive in the early hours of Wednesday morning.