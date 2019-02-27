Claire Williams confident that FW42 delays will be forgotten over time

ROKiT Williams Racing deputy team principal Claire Williams hopes that the ‘number of reasons’ relating to the delay of the FW42 will be forgotten over time and hopes next years car will launch on the first day of pre-season testing.

Williams pre-season testing began with delays to their 2019 challenger and only managed to get out of the garage on Wednesday afternoon in the first pre-season test. The team have since participated in every test since with no delays.

The main cause of the delay remains unclear, however Claire Williams has said that the issues were down to a number of reasons. She hasn’t given full detail of the delays and understandably wants the latter to be kept in house.

Williams also commented on a number of stories were reported speculating on the main issue for their delay and said that were there was no main issue that caused it, instead clarifying that a number of factors were at fault.

“I think there were many stories around what potentially could of been the cause of it. A couple I read were there were issues with external suppliers, that wasn’t the case or that financially we were in a very difficult position and that had an impact on the car build. It didn’t. I know a couple of teams have come out and supported us on what happened to us,” said Williams.

“I think we take for granted sometimes that we can get one car to get to the test track and two cars to the race track, but Williams still designs and builds our race cars in house in their entirety. There are 22,000 parts to a car, which we have to design, we have to manufacturer, which we have to assemble, which we have to put through crash testing etc. and that’s an enormous job and we didn’t make it for a number of reasons.”

Williams are not the only team to have not been present at the first opening days of testing or miss it altogether. In 2012, Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport were late in unveiling their 2012 car, which would go on to win one race in that year.

Claire added that the scenario of teams missing out on days of testing can happen and hopes that next years edition will not end up in the same faith as this year.

“I think it can happen. I think we have seen historically that it can happen and we need to make absolutely sure that the situation doesn’t happen again. It’s clearly not what we wanted to happen,” continued Williams.

“Its compromised our test programme to a degree. We’re obviously trying to make up for the time that we lost and I hope when we get to Australia or probably further down the line, we will have forgotten about it, move forward and when we go to build parts for the car next year, we will have a car to run at 9AM on the first morning.”