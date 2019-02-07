Ex-F1 driver Haryanto announced for 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season

Former Formula 1 driver Rio Haryanto is set to take on the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia as the T2 Motorsports team makes its return to the series in their distinctive blue and red Ferrari 488 GT3.

Haryanto became the first Indonesian driver to compete in Formula 1 in 2016 when he raced with the Manor Racing team, since then he has taken part in a handful of sports car races.

The T2 Motorsports squad return after a year out of the Blancpain series having last competed in 2017 with David Tjiptobiantoro and Gregory Teo taking sixth in the Am Cup class.

Both drivers are set to return, sharing the car with Haryanto, who will take on all six rounds of the series.

Tjiptobiantoro will drive at Sepang, Buriram, Fuji and Yeongam while Teo will race at Suzuka and Shanghai.

“We are excited to be returning to Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia in 2019,” said Teo.

“We really enjoyed our first season in the championship when it was still establishing itself as Asia’s leading GT series and then watched on from a distance last year when it really made its mark.

“That’s why we’re back in 2019 with a renewed programme and driver line-up that’s capable of scoring victories. Collectively, the package looks very promising indeed.”