F1 Stars Norris and Verstappen Headlines Team Redline Entry in iRacing 12 Hour Bathurst

by Aaron Gillard
Max Verstappen - Red Bull 2019
Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

Formula 1 Superstars Lando Norris and Max Verstappen headline a star-studded line-up for Team Redline for an iRacing 12 Hour of Bathurst event.

Both McLaren F1 Team and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers’ will pilot a BMW Z4 and will represent Team Redline X4’s squad alongside BMW Motorsport works driver Nicky Catsburg and Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen.

Redline will also feature a second team titled: “Team Redline SR Booth”, which will include McLaren’s World Fastest Gamer winner and simulator driver Rudy van Buren. He will be joined by Shane Van Gisbergen, Ben Cornett and Justin Ruggier.

The Redline have been competing in Esports competitions since 2000, winning the first iRacing World Championship 10 years after their formation.

The Esports team has seen numerous of drivers in their team including the likes of McLaren Shadow‘ drivers Olli Pahkala, Enzo Bonito and Bono Huis. Bonitio attended the Race of Champions this year in Mexico and beat the likes of Lucas di Grassi at the event. Verstappen and Norris have been part of the programme for some years and have competed in virtual race events to keep their racing skills fresh.

The iRacing Bathurst 12 hours will take place on Saturday 9th February, with the race starting at 1:30PM UK time. The race can be accessible to watch on YouTube.

Aaron Gillard

Third year Sports Journalism Student and Writer for The Checkered Flag. Motorsport Correspondent for TCF on Formula 1, FIA Formula 2 and F1 eSports Series.

