Fernando Alonso Becomes McLaren Ambassador, Will Support Team In ‘Selected Tests’

Fernando Alonso has been named as a new ambassador for the McLaren F1 Team, and will conduct a selected amount of test to aid the development of the MCL34 and MCL35.

Alonso, who left the sport after the 2018 season will stay connected to the team he raced with in 2007, and between 2015 and 2018. The Spaniard also raced with McLaren at the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and will do so again in 2019.

The Woking based team and Alonso will continue their relationship and will see the two-time Formula 1 world champion become an ambassador for McLaren. Alonso was in attendance during the first day of the second pre-season test in Barcelona.

Alonso says that becoming a McLaren ambassador is a true honour and despite the recent challenges the team has gone through over the years, hopes to continually help the team in the future.

“Becoming a McLaren ambassador is a true honour. It is a special team, and despite the challenges we have endured recently, it remains so,” said Alonso.

“I said before I stopped racing in Formula 1 last year that I see myself with McLaren for a long-time to come, so I am delighted at this new role and the ability to stay closely involved with the team I feel is my spiritual home.

“We have the Indianapolis 500 in May of course, which I am looking forward to immensely, but this is just the beginning of many things we can do together. I am particularly passionate about nurturing young talent, whether that’s with my own team or helping the new generation of Formula 1 drivers at McLaren unlock their true potential.

“This is important to both the team and myself, so will be an especially rewarding part of my role.”

In the release, McLaren have noted that Alonso’s involvement will see the Spaniard conduct a number of ‘selected tests’ with the development of the MCL34 and with the 2020 car, the MCL35. Alonso initially planned to take a year away from the sport to focus on winning the ‘triple crown’ and would think about a possible return to F1 if McLaren were competitive.

Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO said that Alonso is part of the McLaren family and having his knowledge and experience in a team is huge value.

“Fernando is part of the McLaren family. He has set his place in the team’s history and continues to write his chapter of the McLaren story, so it is entirely appropriate that we formalise his status as a McLaren ambassador, joining another double champion, Mika Häkkinen,” said Brown.

“For any race team, having someone of Fernando’s class on hand to provide support through his experience is of huge value. His insights and perspective will be welcomed by both our drivers and engineers alike, while his stature and character remain highly appealing to our partners and fans.”