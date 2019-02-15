Ferrari CEO: Last Year ‘Hard To Swallow’ Despite Best Season in 10 Years

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has backed his Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow squad to push to ‘greater heights’ after achieving their best season in ten years, yet fell short on both titles.

Ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 Season, Ferrari launched their SF90 car that will hope to lead them onto their first title in ten years. Last year saw the team compete for both titles, but eventually lost out to Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport.

In preparation for 2019, the Italian squad has undergone changes in both driver line-up and behind the scenes. Mattia Binotto has been promoted to team principal, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene. There was reporting of tension between the pairing of Binotto and Arrivabene, which ultimately led to Arrivabene’s departure.

Camilleri was brought in to lead the CEO role of the Italian giants last July following the death of the late Sergio Marchionne. Despite being Ferrari’s best season over a ten year period, Camilleri admits that missing out on both titles is hard to swallow.

“Last season was our best one in the last 10 years, yet we fell short of our objectives,”Camilleri said. “Such a setback is never easy to swallow, but we look ahead with strong commitment and determination.

“We begin a new exciting chapter in our history, led by Mattia, who has been with Ferrari for about a quarter of a century. His stellar career over that period is clear testament to his exceptional abilities and leadership skills. He knows the Scuderia inside out, he’s very much a team player, decisive, talented, and determined to make a huge different at all levels.

“I have every confidence he will lead the Scuderia to ever greater heights.”

Camilleri hopes the atmosphere within the team will prevail this year with a ‘tightly-knit team’ surrounding the Italian squad for 2019.

“The atmosphere within the team will be one in which serenity will prevail.

“It is a pre-condition to a tightly-knit team where creativity, talent and transparency will flourish.”

The driver line-up at Ferrari also changes. Sebastian Vettel remains on for a fifth season with the team, hoping to earn title number five. Both 2017 and 2018 saw the German come close to winning the championship, but lost out to Lewis Hamilton.

He will be joined by new team-mate Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver impressed in his rookie season last year, earning himself a drive in one of F1’s most historical teams. Leclerc replaces Kimi Räikkönen, who joins Alfa Romeo Racing having taking over Sauber’s name ahead of 2019.

Camilleri added that the Scuderia have a privilage to hire extraordinary drivers such as Vettel and Leclerc, and sees great things for the future in Leclerc.

“We of course also have the privilege of two extraordinary drivers,” commented Camilleri.

“Despite his four world titles Sebastian Vettel remains as hungry as ever for victory and I know that he is totally devoted to achieve his and our ambitions and he knows full well that the entire team will give him all their wholehearted support.

“Alongside Sebastian will be Charles Leclerc; we’re all tremendously excited to have him on board. His sheer talent, maturity, race skill and speed, was evident to all last year, and we are sure that great things wait him in the future.”