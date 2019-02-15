Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow has unveiled its 2019 car that will hope to lead Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to the teams’ first title since 2008, with the introduction of the SF90.

The SF90 is a milestone machinery as it pays tribute to the 90 years since the formation of the Italian car giant, founded by the late Enzo Ferrari. Ferrari hope their 2019 machinery will be the car that can end their 10 year drought on winning a world championship.

Ferrari underwent changes behind the scenes with Mattia Binotto now promoted to team principal, after the team removed Maurizio Arrivabene from the role after being the team leader since 2015.

Sebastian Vettel will be hoping in his fifth year with the team, will be the year he delivers his first title in Ferrari colours. The German has previously won four titles at Red Bull Racing between 2010 and 2013, but in the last two years lost out to Lewis Hamilton in the title race.

In his second season of F1, Charles Leclerc is promoted to Ferrari after an impressive rookie season with Sauber. He was given the green light to replace Kimi Räikkönen for 2019.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri both acknowledged Arrivabene and Räikkönen on stage ahead of the launch for their contribution to the team over the years.

“The car embodies the latest state of the art technology, reflects the new regulations for the coming season and is the fruit of the combined enormous work and talent of everyone in the Scuderia” said Camilleri.

The 2019 Ferrari is presented in a matte red paint as the main body on the car, continuing the traditional colours of the team. The car also features a black finish on the rear of the car, front wing and logos of the Mission Winnow sponsors.

Ferrari become the last team to launch their car prior to the first pre-season test in Barcelona. Alfa Romeo Racing, who are associated with Ferrari, remain the only team to unveil their car but plan to launch their 2019 car at the first test.