Haas Unveils First F1 2019 Livery With Rich Energy inspired Black and Gold Design

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team have unveiled the first livery for the 2019 Formula 1 season, revealing a new black and gold design for the season.

As part of the new sponsorship deal with the American team, Rich Energy have played a heavy influence on the livery design of the new 2019 Haas car. Haas have traditionally since their entry in 2016 ran a grey, red and white design to their cars.

The launch at the Royal Automobile Club in London showcased the livery for the 2019 season, but are yet to show Haas’ 2019 challenger in person. Instead, Haas released early renderings of the VF-19 on their social media accounts with the practical car set to launch at the first pre-season test in Barcelona.

WAIT…NO…MORE! We're proud to present the #RichEnergy #HaasF1 VF-19 livery unveil. All change in the looks department for the new #F1 season! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/uQNDm1hiXQ — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 7, 2019

The design is placed on a 2018-spec Haas car, but features the brand new and reduced front, as well as the wider rear wings that will be present for 2019.

Both Haas F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were present at the event to reveal the new livery to the press with Haas team principal Guenther Steiner and Rich Energy CEO William Storey alongside.

The livery features an all black design, with gold trimmings running throughout the car, representing the colours of the energy drinks company from the UK.

The ‘U’ shape livery design switches to gold, having been red and white in previous interpretations. The details of the new Haas car on the early renders are hard to capture due to the black background.

Haas finished the 2018 season fifth overall, their result to date and will be aiming higher ahead of the 2019 season. Storey has claimed in a report by The Sun that the team will beat energy drink rivals Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.