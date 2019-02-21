Hamilton Believes 2019 Season With Mercedes Will Be Their ‘Most Challenging Year’ Together

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes that this years’ partnership with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport will be their ‘most challenging year’ together, as the Brit completes another days worth of testing with ninety four under his belt.

The Mercedes driver once again shared the W10 with team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with Hamilton running in the afternoon session. The British driver completed over a full race distance and set the twelfth best time of the day, setting a 1:20.818. Hamilton mainly worked on various system checks in what was a very clean day of testing for Mercedes.

Hamilton commented after the third day of testing, saying that the team have been digging deep since the beginning of testing to get a better understanding of their new car.

“We got a lot of mileage in again today, both Valtteri and myself completed a whole race distance, so it’s been a good day for reliability,” said Hamilton.

“We have been digging deep, trying to understand the car, pretty much the same as the beginning of every year.”

Hamilton will be back in the car in the morning as the team will round off the first pre-season test. Team-mate Bottas will run in the afternoon session.

Mercedes have been conservative in their running of testing so far this year, focusing on gathering as much data as possible and not show off their raw pace compare to rivals Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow.

In his seventh season with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton believes that this year will be their most challenging year to date but admits that he loves the challenge of coming back every winter with a new car to drive with.

“I love that challenge of coming back each year; getting into a new car is like meeting someone new – you don’t know the good and bad and the journey you go on with that car is a real privileged position,” added Hamilton.

“It’s crazy to think this is my seventh season with the team, and this looks like it is going to be the most challenging year of our partnership so I’m super excited. I love racing so nothing really changes there.”