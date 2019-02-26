Hülkenberg ‘Not Concerned’ By Improved Pace From The Midfield Teams

Renault F1 Team driver Nico Hülkenberg says he’s ‘not concerned’ over the improvement in pace within the midfield.

The German enters his ninth season in the sport, partnering Renault for third year in a row. Last year saw the Enstone based team push for fourth place in the constructors’ championship, their best result since returning to the sport in 2016.

Renault managed to withhold a charging Haas F1 Team, who continuously battled for fourth over the course of the season.

Arriving into the second pre-season test, Renault lie within the midfield alongside Alfa Romeo Racing, Rich Energy Haas F1 Team and McLaren F1 Team. Hülkenberg was asked if he should feel concerned about the improvement in pace from the midfield.

“Not concerned”, said the German. “I think we are aware that competition is around and the competition is tight.

“I find it interesting because every year people say ‘the midfield is tight as ever’ but it is always tight, it always competitive pretty much my entire career.

“We just need to stay on top of things; we need to make sure we do come through with the developments that we expect from us, a big factory team. But for sure Alfa looks strong, I think Haas looks strong, Racing Point. There is a few teams out there that we are also up against that we beaten last year, doesn’t mean we are naturally now in front of them. We need to work for it and make sure that it happens again.”

Hülkenberg will be partnered with former Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver and race winner Daniel Ricciardo for the 2019 season, forging one of the exciting line-ups on the grid.

With the two drivers sharing stints over the course of testing, Hulkenberg said that the two are on the same page regarding giving feedback to the team over the R.S.19.

“I would say it’s pretty similar. I think we have the same view, same feeling about the car and more importantly, we are looking for the same thing from the car which is good for a team it can be confusing between one driver sometimes tells you left, and one tells right,” added Hülkenberg.

“It seems like we are on the same page there.”