HWA sign Viscaal in their FIA F3 line-up

HWA RACELAB have confirmed Bent Viscaal in their 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up.

The 19-year old Dutch driver will arrive in the series on the back of finishing runner-up in the 2018 EuroFormula Open, finishing on the podium 12 times out of 16 races.

Viscaal is delighted with the drive and is looking forward to racing for his new team.

“The level of success that HWA enjoyed in the DTM is very impressive. As such, I am delighted to be part of the new Formula 3 team at HWA RACELAB,” Viscaal said.

“The first few days with the team have been very positive and you can feel that there is a good spirit. For me, this season is all about learning as much as possible. I am looking forward to the challenge of the new Formula 3 series.

“They are going to be exciting, high-quality races. The car has more horsepower than I am used to, but I will soon get used to that.”

Viscaal is HWA‘s second signing for the F3 championship, as Keyvan Andres had already been announced to be racing for the Mercedes-affiliated outfit.

Team Principal Thomas Strick looks “pleased” with the signing of his young Dutch driver.

“I am pleased to be able to welcome a very talented young racing driver to our new Formula 3 team, in the form of Bent Viscaal,” Strick added.

“The systematic and optimal promotion of youngsters is at the forefront of our involvement in Formula 3. Bent has shown his huge potential in the past.

“We are now looking to support him as much as possible with his further development. I am sure that both parties will benefit in the end.”

Each team in Formula 3 can have up to three drivers competing, thus HWA have yet to confirm their final driver.