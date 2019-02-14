McLaren Unveils The New MCL34 Ahead Of The 2019 Season

McLaren F1 Team have revealed the new MCL34 as they hope to make a return to the front with a new driver pairing for 2019.

The Woking based team revealed their 2019 challenger for the upcoming season at the McLaren Technology Centre to the world. The new livery is presented in the traditional papaya orange, merged with an ocean blue design on front wing and rear body of the car.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris will lead the charge for McLaren in 2019, forming a new era for the team as they say goodbye to veteran Fernando Alonso. Both drivers were present to unveil the new car, alongside McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Sporting director Gil de Ferran.

Brown says the new MCL34 is a result of the amount of hard work and dedication of the men and women representing McLaren as they aim to push the team forward.

“The MCL34 is the result of an immense amount of hard work and dedication throughout our team. We’re all committed, motivated and united in our ambition to return McLaren to competitiveness, and the MCL34 is only the start of this process,” said Brown.

“We have a fresh driver pairing, who together represent the new generation of Formula 1 talent, and are an integral part of the team and our collective effort to advance McLaren forward.

“The McLaren family is not only our people and our drivers, but also our superb partners and wonderful fans. We have a strong community of partners which continues to grow, and an incredible fanbase, who have all remained loyal and supportive throughout our highs and lows, and I’d like to thank them as we head into the 2019 season.

“As ever, we move fearlessly forward.”

The MCL34 is powered by Renault, being the second team on the grid to be powered by the French engine manufacturer. The team in 2018 performed strongly at the beginning of the season, but their form dipped towards the end. They ended the season sixth overall in the constructors championship.

Sainz joins McLaren after spending a season with Renault and agreeing on a multi-year contract with the team, the first deal of this kind for the Spaniard. Sainz has moved into Surrey since his move to the team and is excited to race with his new environment.

“I’m really looking forward to the tests and excited to finally go racing in McLaren colours,” said Sainz.

I know everyone at the factory has been working very hard over the winter to prepare ourselves for this year, and I think the team has done a fantastic job with the livery of the MCL34.

“I’ve been especially focused on my preparations this winter. New training routines, new diet, very specific simulator sessions, and extra time with the engineers to develop and align certain aspects of the car to my preferences. The factory has become my second home since I moved back to the UK and everyone in the team is moving in the same direction.

“We know the big task ahead of us and we first need to evaluate where we are after the tests. From there onwards, I can’t wait to start racing and keep pushing forward together.”

Lando Norris steps up to the McLaren F1 team after spending the last two seasons on the sidelines as their test and reserve driver. After finishing second in the 2018 FIA Formula 2 championship, Norris was given the green light to join the team for 2019 at the age of nineteen years old.

“Seriously, I can’t wait to get behind the wheel in testing. I’ve been working hard over the winter preparing for my step up to F1. I’ve spent a lot of time with the team in the factory too, learning as much as I can to get ready for the 2019 season,” commented Norris.

“It’s been my dream to get to Formula 1 since I was a kid. I gained useful experience behind the wheel during practice sessions in 2018, and now I’m really looking forward to making my race debut with McLaren. The MCL34 looks great and now I just want to drive it.”