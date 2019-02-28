Mick Schumacher Fastest At Final Jerez Test In Formula 2

Mick Schumacher ends the final day of the first pre-season test for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship fastest overall at Jerez de la Frontera.

The PREMA Racing driver was fastest in the morning session with a 1:24.028, which would remain the time to beat throughout the afternoon. MP Motorsport‘s Jordan King produced the fastest time in the afternoon session.

Jack Aitken in the Campos Racing produced the second best time of the day behind Schumacher by two tenths. Carlin Motorsport‘s Louis Deletraz ended the morning in third ahead of DAMS‘ Nicholas Latifi & ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries.

The day of testing started with de Vries setting the pace early, continuing his strong pace having been fastest in the two test days. But Schumacher challenged the Dutch driver and produced a 1:24.277.

Deletraz joined in the confrontation between the two drivers and set a 1:24.247, taking the top spot away from the German rookie. But Schumacher went out again and reclaimed the top spot, which he held until the session ended in the morning.

Three red flags occurred in the morning: Sean Gelael stopped on track between Turn 4 and Turn 5. ART rookie Nikita Mazepin spun at Turn 1 moments after the session restarted.

The final red flag of the morning came from Schumacher, when the German stopped on track at the final corner towards the end of the morning.

The afternoon session saw teams perform long race simulations to short runs over the course of the final session. Both Trident cars of Antonio Fuoco and Giuliano Alesi topped the time sheets for most of the afternoon. The session was stopped briefly after both Juan Manuel Correa and Jack Aitken stopped on track at the same time.

A second red flag was brought out when Mazepin, this time due to stopping on track between Turn 4 and 5. The final red flag of test came when Alesi stopped on track with 30 minutes of the session remaining.

In the final moments of the afternoon, King produced the fastest time of the afternoon with a 1:25.706. MP Motorsport missed the whole of yesterday due to a mechanical failure. The British driver stole the top spot away from the Italian team and their native drivers.

With the first test completed, Formula 2 will head to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the second and final pre-season test before the season commences at the Bahrain Grand Prix.