Formula 2

Nyck de Vries Starts FIA Formula 2 Testing Fastest In Jerez

by Aaron Gillard
De Vries - Jerez Test - ART
Credit: Joe Portlock / FIA F2 Championship

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries kick started the 2019 FIA Formula 2 pre-season test with the fastest time of the day at Jerez de la Frontera.

The Dutch driver set fastest times in both morning and afternoon sessions, completing a combined total of 68 laps. The DAMS of Nicholas Latifi and Sergio Sette Camara followed him behind in the morning and afternoon session.

Sette Camara with his new team caused one of the multiple red flags that occurred during the first day of testing after going off at Turn 1 in the morning. But the Brazilian was able to perform strongly, setting the second best time in the morning and the ninth best time in the afternoon. Team-mate Latifi clocked in the third and second best times respectfully.

PREMA Racing and rookie Mick Schumacher impressed in the first outing as an F2 driver, completing 59 laps in total and putting in the sixth best time in the morning and third best time in the afternoon. Team-mate Sean Gelael produced both the tenth and twelfth fastest times in Jerez, but caused a red flag by stopping on track at Turn 8.

Tatiana Caldéron in the BWT Arden had her morning laps deleted due to the car being underweight, which meant in total she completed 33 laps. In the afternoon, the Colombian female driver was able to set the nineteenth best time with a 1:28.515, near three seconds slower than de Vries’ ART.

New entry UNI-Virtuosi Racing impressed on their first day in the series with Luca Ghiotto putting in the fourth best time in both morning and afternoon sessions. Rookie team-mate Guanyu Zhou impressed on his first day as an F2 driver by clocking in the seventh best time in the afternoon.

Carlin Motorsport begin their defense on the teams’ title with Louis Deletraz setting the pace early on into the morning test. The Swiss driver ended the morning fifth and then followed it up with a sixth place in the afternoon. Nobuharu Matsushita opened his return to F2 in the morning setting a 1:27.167 that put him in eighteenth place. But the Japanese driver improved his time into a 1:26.625 to go eleventh fastest in the afternoon.

The second day of testing for F2 commences on Wednesday. The same driver line-up will remain, with the exclusion of Trident‘s Ralph Boschung. The Swiss driver will be replaced by Antonio Fuoco.

FIA Formula 2 Test 1 – Jerez Morning Times

PositionCar NumberTeamDriverTimeLaps
14ART Grand PrixNyck de Vries1:25.81917
25DAMSSergio Sette Camara1:25.87428
36DAMSNicholas Latifi1:25.96434
48UNI-Virtuosi RacingLuca Ghiotto1:26.08221
51Carlin MotorsportLouis Deletraz1:26.21728
69PREMA RacingMick Schumacher1:26.32628
77UNI-Virtuosi RacingGuanyu Zhou1:26.34921
814Campos RacingDorian Boccolacci1:26.43031
911Sauber Junior Team By CharouzCallum Ilott1:26.50814
1010PREMA RacingSean Gelael1:26.61435
1117MP MotorsportRichard Verschoor1:26.65725
1212Sauber Junior Team By CharouzJuan Manuel Correa1:26.74221
1320TridentGiuliano Alesi1:26.74435
1416MP MotorsportJordan King1:26.86916
1519BWT ArdenAnthoine Hubert1:26.90825
163ART Grand PrixNikita Mazepin1:26.91018
1715Campos RacingJack Aitken1:27.02733
182Carlin MotorsportNobuharu Matsushita1:27.16729
1921TridentRalph Boschung1:27.24420
N/A18BWT ArdenTatiana CalderonN/AN/A

FIA Formula 2 Test 1 – Jerez Afternoon Times

PositionCar NumberTeamDriverTimeLaps
14ART Grand PrixNyck de Vries1:25.35851
26DAMSNicholas Latifi1:25.72741
39PREMA RacingMick Schumacher1:25.78331
48UNI-Virtuosi RacingLuca Ghiotto1:25.88727
53ART Grand PrixNikita Mazepin1:26.23048
61Carlin MotorsportLouis Deletraz1:26.51238
711Sauber Junior Team By CharouzCallum Ilott1:26.57340
820TridentGiuliano Alesi1:26.57741
95DAMSSergio Sette Camara1:26.57936
107UNI-Virtuosi RacingGuanya Zhou1:26.59323
112Carlin MotorsportNobuharu Matsushita1:26.62526
1210PREMA RacingSean Gelael1:26.73329
1312Sauber Junior Team By CharouzJuan Manuel Correa1:26.88224
1421TridentRalph Boschung1:27.07614
1517MP MotorsportRichard Verschoor1:27.10220
1615Campos RacingJack Aitken1:27.22724
1716MP MotorsportJordan King1:27.31711
1819BWT ArdenAnthoine Hubert1:27.55131
1918BWT ArdenTatiana Calderon1:28.51533
2014Campos RacingDorian Boccolacci1:28.90326

 

Aaron Gillard

Third year Sports Journalism Student and Writer for The Checkered Flag. Motorsport Correspondent for TCF on Formula 1, FIA Formula 2 and F1 eSports Series.

