Nyck de Vries Starts FIA Formula 2 Testing Fastest In Jerez

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries kick started the 2019 FIA Formula 2 pre-season test with the fastest time of the day at Jerez de la Frontera.

The Dutch driver set fastest times in both morning and afternoon sessions, completing a combined total of 68 laps. The DAMS of Nicholas Latifi and Sergio Sette Camara followed him behind in the morning and afternoon session.

Sette Camara with his new team caused one of the multiple red flags that occurred during the first day of testing after going off at Turn 1 in the morning. But the Brazilian was able to perform strongly, setting the second best time in the morning and the ninth best time in the afternoon. Team-mate Latifi clocked in the third and second best times respectfully.

PREMA Racing and rookie Mick Schumacher impressed in the first outing as an F2 driver, completing 59 laps in total and putting in the sixth best time in the morning and third best time in the afternoon. Team-mate Sean Gelael produced both the tenth and twelfth fastest times in Jerez, but caused a red flag by stopping on track at Turn 8.

Tatiana Caldéron in the BWT Arden had her morning laps deleted due to the car being underweight, which meant in total she completed 33 laps. In the afternoon, the Colombian female driver was able to set the nineteenth best time with a 1:28.515, near three seconds slower than de Vries’ ART.

New entry UNI-Virtuosi Racing impressed on their first day in the series with Luca Ghiotto putting in the fourth best time in both morning and afternoon sessions. Rookie team-mate Guanyu Zhou impressed on his first day as an F2 driver by clocking in the seventh best time in the afternoon.

Carlin Motorsport begin their defense on the teams’ title with Louis Deletraz setting the pace early on into the morning test. The Swiss driver ended the morning fifth and then followed it up with a sixth place in the afternoon. Nobuharu Matsushita opened his return to F2 in the morning setting a 1:27.167 that put him in eighteenth place. But the Japanese driver improved his time into a 1:26.625 to go eleventh fastest in the afternoon.

The second day of testing for F2 commences on Wednesday. The same driver line-up will remain, with the exclusion of Trident‘s Ralph Boschung. The Swiss driver will be replaced by Antonio Fuoco.

FIA Formula 2 Test 1 – Jerez Morning Times

Position Car Number Team Driver Time Laps 1 4 ART Grand Prix Nyck de Vries 1:25.819 17 2 5 DAMS Sergio Sette Camara 1:25.874 28 3 6 DAMS Nicholas Latifi 1:25.964 34 4 8 UNI-Virtuosi Racing Luca Ghiotto 1:26.082 21 5 1 Carlin Motorsport Louis Deletraz 1:26.217 28 6 9 PREMA Racing Mick Schumacher 1:26.326 28 7 7 UNI-Virtuosi Racing Guanyu Zhou 1:26.349 21 8 14 Campos Racing Dorian Boccolacci 1:26.430 31 9 11 Sauber Junior Team By Charouz Callum Ilott 1:26.508 14 10 10 PREMA Racing Sean Gelael 1:26.614 35 11 17 MP Motorsport Richard Verschoor 1:26.657 25 12 12 Sauber Junior Team By Charouz Juan Manuel Correa 1:26.742 21 13 20 Trident Giuliano Alesi 1:26.744 35 14 16 MP Motorsport Jordan King 1:26.869 16 15 19 BWT Arden Anthoine Hubert 1:26.908 25 16 3 ART Grand Prix Nikita Mazepin 1:26.910 18 17 15 Campos Racing Jack Aitken 1:27.027 33 18 2 Carlin Motorsport Nobuharu Matsushita 1:27.167 29 19 21 Trident Ralph Boschung 1:27.244 20 N/A 18 BWT Arden Tatiana Calderon N/A N/A

