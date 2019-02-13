Pérez: 2018 Season Ownership Complications Were ‘Frustrating And Sometimes Painful’

Sergio Pérez described the 2018 season as ‘complicated, frustrating and painful’ following on from the complications and change of ownership within the Silverstone team.

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team unveiled their new colours for the 2019 season, as their first full year of racing as an F1 team. Racing Point took over from Force India midway through 2018 after the team fell into administration.

Lawrence Stroll and multiple businessmen set up an consortium to save and rename the team as Racing Point. With the addition of new title sponsor SportPesa, Racing Point hopes to return to the top four by the end of the season.

During the complications in the summer of 2018 relating to Force India, Pérez pushed the team into administration by British Law in a bid to save the team and put it in the control of the administrators and away from former owner Dr. Vijay Mallya.

Perez said that he’s excited to start a new chapter with the team and hopes to put the complications of last year behind him.

“I’m very excited about this new chapter and ready for the challenge ahead of me. The start of a new season is always massively exciting and after a few months away from the track you just want to jump in the new car as soon as possible,” said Pérez.

“Last year was very complicated, frustrating and sometimes painful, so my hope is that I can simply focus on my driving this year and on delivering the best possible results for this team.”

The team’s complications behind the scenes affected the team’s performance at the beginning of the season, where the team struggled to match the competition of their rivals. Pérez however, managed to secure a surprise podium finish at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pérez is hoping that pre-season testing will show a good baseline with the RP19 and representation against the rest of the field with the new regulation changes on the front and rear wing.

“Last year we struggled a lot at the beginning of the season, so I hope we can arrive in Barcelona with a car that represents a good baseline.

“We know that the teams we are up against will be difficult to beat and that’s why we need to maximise winter testing and work on performance before we arrive in Melbourne. There are a few things changing compared to last year, such as the new front and rear wings, but we need to leave Barcelona with good information and plenty of miles under our belt.”

Despite the team’s name change, Pérez says that the same people are working at the team since he joined in 2014 and he feels that the team has a ‘new opportunity’ to push up the field and capable of improving the car.

“It feels like a new opportunity to show what this team is capable of, especially with everyone 100% focused on improving the car. There is a new team name, but I am still working with the same people and we have spent five years together now,” commented Pérez.

“They have helped me improve as a driver and we have enjoyed good moments in the past. The potential for the future is what excites me. I believe we can achieve something special together in the years ahead.”