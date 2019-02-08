Pierre Gasly On How Realistic F1 Games Are Now Becoming

Pierre Gasly speaks about his love for playing Formula 1 games and how they are getting closer to being like real-life.

Esports and virtual racing games have risen over the last decade, with the latest technology in gaming and simulators closely matching to what it is like in reality.

The recent installment of Codemasters Studios‘ Formula 1 series is their best on to date, and was the game that hosted the second season of the F1 Esports Series.

Most of the grid such as Lando Norris and Max Verstappen often spend their time away from the track training and practicing for the next race, and they often do this at home with their own simulators rigs and race on games such as F1 2018, iRacing, rFactor 2 and Forza Motorsport.

The vast improvement of realism and feedback now present in most racing titles have edged the closer what is it like in reality.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s latest recruit is one of these drivers, and spoke in a video by Mobil 1 The Grid on how racing titles such as F1 2018 have become more realistic in terms of track designs and handling.

“Video games are quite similar in terms of tracks. In terms of feeling and driving, of course it is quite a lot different because you don’t feel like the 1000hp we have in the car,” said Gasly.

“In terms of car balance, when you have a good simulator you get a feedback which is pretty close you get to reality. But of course it’s mainly the G’s (G-Forces) and the acceleration you get on the exits or exiting the corner and the braking I would say.”

Ever since Gasly became an F1 driver towards the end of the 2017 season, the Frenchman has had limited time to spend playing on the F1 games. But whenever he gets a chance or free time, he often spends it playing video games.

“I always play when I can, unfortunately since I became an F1 driver, I’ve got lot less time to play video games “