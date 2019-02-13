Racing Point Reveals New Livery For 2019 And Title Sponsor SportPesa

Racing Point F1 Team have unveiled their new livery and title sponsor for the 2019 Formula 1 Season at the Canadian International AutoShow.

The team once known as Force India, Racing Point will race in F1 under their full name for the first since owner Lawrence Stroll brought the Silverstone based team midway through 2018. Force India went into administration, but was saved by a consortium set up by Stroll.

Racing Point’s first full season will see Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll line-up for the team, with both drivers present at the launch in Toronto, Canada to reveal their new title sponsor, SportPesa and the new colours of the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team.

The launch saw the official confirmation of SportPesa as the team’s new title sponsor. Both Pérez and Stroll were present to reveal the new livery, presenting a pink, dark blue and white livery on the 2018 car. The 2019 car, the RP19 will make its testing debut in Barcelona next week.

The dark blue is present on the front wing, rear wing and side of the car representing the new SportPesa title sponsor. The main body is the pink which has been present with the team since 2017 with the BWT sponsor.

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer was present at the launch and has aimed for the team to reach the top of the sport as their long-term goal.

“After months of hard work behind-the-scenes it’s incredibly exciting to come to Canada and present our new identity. The long-term aim is to take this team to the very top of the sport,” said Szafnauer.

“We are putting the building blocks in place and it’s important we take a good step forward in 2019 as we begin this new era. We want to be fighting for podiums on merit and aiming for a strong top four finish in the championship.”

Racing Point’s Technical Director and lead designer of the RP19, Andrew Green says the new car is a vast improvement to previous interpretations in the teams’ history.

“The design and build process for the RP19 has generally been an improvement compared to previous years, which is a positive result of the change in team ownership. I look forward to seeing the car on track,” said Green.

“We all want to start understanding the various aspects of the car’s performance; understanding all the mechanical and aerodynamic improvements of the car, our new power unit and make sure our reliability is sound.

“We are already looking beyond our testing-spec car, actually: we’re planning what to bring to the first race, what to bring to round five in Barcelona and what we should be looking at as we develop this package, something we’ve been unable to do previously. A new set of aero rules means the development slope has become steep again.”