Raikkonen Debuts With Alfa Romeo At Shakedown Test In Valentine’s Day Livery

written by Aaron Gillard
Kimi Räikkönen makes his debut with Alfa Romeo Racing in a shakedown event at Ferrari‘s test track in Fiorano, showcasing the new Alfa Romeo F1 car.

Alfa Romeo, who replace Sauber ahead of the 2019 season, are completing their shakedown test in Italy ahead of pre-season testing in Barcelona next week. Alfa Romeo are set to unveil their new car at the first day of testing on Monday.

Ahead of the test, Räikkönen took the new Alfa Romeo car around Ferrari’s test track for a shakedown. The Finnish driver returns to the Swiss based team for the first time since 2001, the year he made his debut in the sport.

Images of Räikkönen testing the new car emerged online, featuring a one-off Valentine’s day test livery on the new car. The livery feature love hearts and Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio shamrock logo.  The new car features a unique take on the new regulations on the simplicity of the front wing.

The radical front wing on the Alfa Romeo sees a gap between ends of the front wing and the simplified plates that are required on the wing. The gap leads to exposure of the front tyres, creating an way for air to pass through the side of and over the tyre. Alfa Romeo’s wing is the first of its kind ahead of the new season.

The nose of the front wing also features three slot holes, with one placed at the central end of the nose. The two are placed behind the central nose.

The name of the new Alfa Romeo car hasn’t been announced yet, but is due to be announced at the launch in Barcelona.

Räikkönen joins alongside Antonio Giovinazzi for 2019 as the team aim to improve on from their eighth place finish in 2018.

