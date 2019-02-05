Red Bull Becomes First F1 Team To Sign Cryptocurrency Sponsorship

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing become the first Formula 1 team to agree a sponsorship deal with a global cryptocurrency, after announcing a partnership with FuturoCoin.

FuturoCoin become Red Bull’s sponsors for the 2019 Formula 1 Season, becoming the first team to sign any sort of deal in the sport.

Cryptocurrency is a relatively new market where digital assets are designed to work as an exchange that uses strong cryptography to secure fundings. The recent rise of cryptocurrency such as BitCoin has been noticeable within the world news.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is delighted that the team becomes the first in F1 to agree a deal a cryptocurrency, with FuturoCoin becoming a sponsor for the team.

“In recent years, the rise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies has been truly remarkable, and we’re delighted to be the first Formula One team to embrace this, through our partnership with FuturoCoin,” said Horner.

“Secure digital currencies are on the leading edge of technological development and we are very excited to be part of this revolution.”

Roman Ziemian, co-founder of FuturoCoin says Formula one and cryptocurrencies are similar to one another, stating that both use speed, technology and ahead of time.

“Cryptocurrencies and Formula One are very similar and their values are much alike; speed, technology and being ahead of their time. I’m a huge fan of motorsport and F1 has always intrigued me,” added Ziemain.

“The sponsorship is an exciting new chapter for our company and will be a global platform for us to drive awareness of FuturoCoin.”

With the recent news of cryptocurrencies entering the sport, Romain Grosjean posted a picture of his new race helmet for the 2019 season, with one of the sponsors on the helmet featuring the cryptocurrency, SoccerCoin.

CEO of FuturoCoin’s management company, Paulina Woźniak is proud that his corporation has become the first of its kind to enter F1 with Red Bull.

“We are very proud that FuturoCoin will be the first cryptocurrency in the world to appear on a Formula One car. In addition, we are looking forward to working alongside Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, a prestigious brand that is recognised across the world.”