Ricciardo: Pecking Order Within The Midfield Still An Unknown

Renault F1 Team‘s Daniel Ricciardo says the pecking order within the midfield remains unclear, adding that we won’t see a clearer picture until the first qualifying session in Australia.

The Enstone based team finished fourth in last year’s constructors’ championship, becoming the team that bridge the gap between the top three teams and the midfield.

After a week of testing, the result of what the pecking order will be like remains unclear. Renault for the time being are competing with the likes of SportPesa Racing Point, Alfa Romeo Racing, McLaren F1 Team and Rich Energy Haas F1 Team.

Ricciardo is continuing sharing test duties with team-mate Nico Hülkenberg over a course of a day, with the Australian running in the afternoon of Tuesday and in the morning on Wednesday.

When asked about the difference in the car between the opening two days of the second pre-season test compare to the first test, Ricciardo noted the main difference has been the morning and afternoon sessions.

“I feel like the biggest difference is like morning and afternoon sessions. The morning starts really cold and it warms up quite quickly so the track temperature I think has a big effect and then in the afternoon, it starts to cool and I think the wind normally starts to turn in. To be honest, its more difference in the time of day I’m driving compare to the actual car from last week to this week,” said Ricciardo.

“We’ve tried a few more bits on it, but we haven’t let’s say brought a new car to test. I guess from that point of view, yeah I wasn’t expecting anything massive but just for me to getting more comfortable in it.

“I did nearly like a race simulation this morning, so yeah just more laps trying to figure out where we are at.”

Ricciardo says that gaps within the midfield teams are looking close and that the big three teams have a margin over the others.

“It definitely looks like it’s close in that different group. I assume now the top three teams still have a bit of margin than the others.

I don’t know it’s hard like even if you look at Sainz’s time, even if it’s the softest tyre, lowest fuel, even if it is I’m not sure, it’s still a 17.1 so it’s fast but again, because we’re not all out at the same time, on the same fuel loads, same track conditions as someone whose set a time at 10AM or maybe 11AM, it could be a complete difference.”

“Realistically we’re not going to know until qualifying in Melbourne, when everyone is on same fuel, same tyre, same track conditions. But yeah I would say that midfield group looks close because everyone is aiming to do a low 1min 17seconds pretty much which is close.”

Renault over the two days have been focusing on their reliability and making sure their power-unit is capable of completing a race distance and beyond.

Ricciardo admitted that Renault are still playing conservative at the moment, but hopes to start turning up the power before the first race of the season.

“We’re still let’s say conservative at the moment, just trying to get on top of reliability first and get the laps in before we start.

“Obviously everything I’ve heard was positive and I haven’t heard anything to say otherwise, but that one is the same situation: qualifying in Melbourne, We’re going to know probably how much we have improved.”