Rich Energy Deal ‘Positive Example’ Of Forward Progression For Haas – Steiner

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team’s team boss Guenther Steiner sees the new title sponsor deal with Rich Energy as a ‘positive example’ of the team progressing at their 2019 livery launch.

The American team unveiled their new livery for 2019, with the designed influenced by their new title sponsor Rich Energy. The two parties agreed on a deal in the late stages of 2018.

At the Royal Automobile Club in London, Haas became their first team to reveal their 2019 colours, but on a 2018-spec car however. Haas have revealed early rendered images of the VF-19 which will be launched at the first Barcelona test.

Haas chairman Gene Haas says that the new car and colour scheme looks distinctive and that they hope to be competitive with the new regulations introduced for 2019.

“This is the time of the season when you hope you’ve got designs right and you can be competitive straight away,” said Haas.

“The new car looks distinctive, not only in terms of its color scheme, but also with the new regulations in play. Hopefully those design changes brought in for 2019 will improve the racing on-track, and more importantly give us a shot at making more of an impact at each Grand Prix.”

The new 2019 season will see a change within the aerodynamics of the cars, with reduced front wings alongside a larger rear wing in a bid to increase on-track action.

Last year saw Haas finish the 2018 season in fifth, their best result since their entry into the sport in 2016. But Haas team principal Steiner states the importance of continuing that progressing for the 2019 season.

“It’s important that we keep progressing as a team, and this season is no different,” commented Steiner.

“Our partnership with Rich Energy is another positive example of moving forward as an organization. We’re pleased to see their colors on the VF-19, we welcome them as they join our valued partner group in utilizing Formula One as a global marketing platform.

“While 2018 delivered our best season to-date, the year showed, sometimes sharply, that we still have areas to improve on as a team. On-track, our push for performance started early with the VF-19, our next step is to get to Spain and utilize our time there wisely to prepare for Australia.”

The new design for the 2019 season for Haas sees the introduction of black and gold, influenced by Rich Energy. The design sees a black overall livery, with gold trimmings running on and around the livery. The logo of the drinks company features on top of the car, as well their workmark on the front wing.

The design has received some mixed reactions, with some claiming its a throwback to the old early 2010’s Lotus livery due to the mixture of black and gold.

CEO of Rich Energy Williams Storey says he’s delighted to see his company colours on an F1 team such as Haas, adding that the announcement of their title sponsor deal has raised their brand.

“I’m naturally delighted to finally see the Rich Energy colors and stag logo in Formula One with Haas F1 Team,” added Storey

“Partnering with the team has already significantly raised the profile of our brand, this livery unveil will again elevate us to another level. It’s fantastic to see the VF-19 decked out in black and gold, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen similarly attired. We’ve worked closely with Haas F1 Team to ensure we present a strong look, one we’re now very proud to take around the world competing in Formula One.”