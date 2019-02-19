Roman Bilinski joins the 2019 Ginetta Junior grid with Romski Racing

Roman Bilinski will enter the 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship under the Romski Racing banner, in a team run by TOCA series stalwarts IN2Racing.

Bilinski had an initial taste of Ginetta action when he took part in the Ginetta Junior Winter Series at Brands Hatch, taking rookie first place in round one before finishing sixth place in the championship.

Bilinski got the name of his team from the nickname given to him by his family and from his Polish heritage that he is extremely proud of.

At 14 years old, Bilinski is one of the youngest drivers on the grid, however that doesn’t affect his driving ability, alreadygaining the reputation of a fast and fearless racer. This is backed up as having won the 2017 Rissington Honda Cadet Championship in his first season along with the Nigel Mansell ‘Most Promising Driver” Award.

Roman’s race coach Sennan Fielding believes the youngster has what it takes to suceed, “He’s a natural. He has 100% ability and is so competitive too-he just wants to win.”

Romski Racing Team principal is Richard Williams added, “He’s an intelligent driver and works closely with his team to understand everything about the car, the circuit and the race ahead. He has an insatiable appetite for success and lives and breathes racing.”

Nick Dudfield, In2racing owner is looking forward to the new season with Bilinski, “We are delighted to welcome Roman to the team as part of our challenge for honours in the 2019 season.

“Having seen Roman racing karts I have no doubts he will be an exciting driver to work with and someone to keep an eye on for honours in the Rookie Cup and, perhaps, the overall Championship.

“Our engineers and support team are very proud to be working with Roman and Romski Racing to support such an up and coming Polish talent.”

Despite the superlatives by others Bilinski is grounded in his expectations for the season ahead, knowing that it wont be easy, “We are all working hard to be in the best position possible for the start of the season.

“I’ll be up against some tremendous drivers but I’m really looking forward to competing against them. It’s incredibly exciting and I just can’t wait to start’.