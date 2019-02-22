Russell ready for full week of testing after recording important mileage

After missing out on two and a half days of testing, the ROKiT Williams Racing FW42 made its on-track debut yesterday at the hands of reigning FIA Formula 2 champion George Russell.

Robert Kubica had his first experience of the car in the morning of the final day before Russell took over for the final session of the week.

While the British driver could only manage 17 laps, finishing 1.333 seconds behind former Williams driver Lance Stroll, Russell remained positive.

“It was very important to get some mileage under our belt and get a feel for the car.” said the 21-year-old. “It gives us a good understanding of where we are at, our limitations and what we need to work on next week.

“The car felt stable and I had a good feeling, but I am still yet to reach the full performance from the car.

“We are all excited to get back out on track on Tuesday but first we have a lot of work to do to make sure that the car is in the best possible state, that we have no issues and we can get the laps because we have some catching up to do.”

Testing resumes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week on Tuesday 26 April where Williams will be hoping to put their delayed start to the season behind them.