Sébastien Loeb “Had a Satisfactory Weekend” on Rally Sweden

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team’s Sébastien Loeb says although Rally Sweden had “room for improvements” he was satisfied with being able to continue his transition to the i20 Coupe WRC.

Loeb, who along with co-driver Daniel Elena, contested his first Rally Sweden since 2013, finished seventh last weekend in a relatively quiet weekend for the nine-time WRC champion.

Speaking after the event, he said: “In the end, looking at these positives, it has been a satisfactory weekend but with room for further improvement.”

“It has been a complicated weekend, with a lot of ups and downs. I am happy to have made it to the end of the rally. We have set some good times during the event and we have been able to learn a lot more about the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, which is very useful for the future.”

The Frenchman after the opening two rounds of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship sits sixth in the Drivers Standings with 18 points, with the next event being Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.