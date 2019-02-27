Sergey Sirotkin Returns To Renault As Third and Reserve Driver

Former Williams Racing driver Sergey Sirotkin returns to the Renault F1 Team as their third and reserve driver for the 2019 Formula 1 season.

The Russian spent last year with Williams as an F1 driver, but lost out on a seat for 2019 when the team signed FIA Formula 2 champion George Russell and Robert Kubica. Sirotkin scored one point over the course of 2018.

Sirotkin has returned to Renault ahead of the 2019 season, a team he previously worked with in 2017 as their reserve driver. The Russian will also compete in the World Endurance Championship this year with SMP Racing, as well as racing at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

As well as the news of Sirotkin’s return, Renault have announced Jack Aitken to remain with the Renault programme and becomes their test driver. F2 rookie and Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou will be the team’s development driver.

Renault Sport Racing managing director Cyril Abiteboul says Sirotkin’s return to the team will be beneficial in developing the R.S.19 alongside drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg.

“We’re very happy to reveal our full 2019 driver line-up. It’s a very strong and experienced team of drivers. Nico and Daniel are an exciting combination and will be strongly supported by Sergey, Jack and Guanyu,” said Abiteboul.

“In Sergey’s return, we have a driver who has experienced a full season racing in Formula 1 and that knowledge will be beneficial to developing our package.

“Jack has also impressed us when testing our Formula 1 machinery, while Guanyu will complement the experienced team. All of them have an important role to play this season and we look forward seeing them all in action.”

Sirotkin on his return said that he is very pleased to be back with Renault and will be interesting to learn how far Renault has progressed since he previously worked with the team in 2017.

“I am very pleased to rejoin my friends at Renault F1 Team and return to Formula 1. We are well acquainted with the team, I spent the whole of 2017 in their factory and in the garage,” added Sirotkin.

It will be interesting to learn how far Renault has advanced in the development of the car over the past year; last season we were rivals and I could not see the work from the inside. I am pleased to join the team as Third & Reserve Driver and work alongside Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo.”

Both Sirotkin and Aitken ‘will share F1 support duties to allow them to fulfil their racing commitments outside F1’ according to the release sent by Renault.

Aitken took part in mid-season tests with Renault last year, and is looking to do the same again for 2019.

“It’s a great feeling to continue with Renault F1 Team and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I’ve been part of the team since 2016, so to remain for a fourth season is a privilege and I’m determined to repay Renault’s faith in me,” commented Aitken.

“I drove the Formula 1 car a couple of times last year and I can’t wait to sample the Renault R.S.19 this season in the rookie tests and give my best to develop the package in any way I can.

“Last year was a lot about learning, but I feel ready this season to do the job and get the results I’m aiming for as I continue my development pathway within Renault.”