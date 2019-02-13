Stroll and Pérez Aim To Push Racing Point As The ‘Best Of The Rest’

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll have high ambitions for the new era of the Silverstone based team, setting their eyes on being the ‘best of the rest’.

Racing Point will compete in their first full season of Formula 1, after buying Force India midway through the 2018 season. The team revealed their first livery as a F1 team, keeping the pink which has stuck with the team since 2017 as part of the BWT sponsor, but adding dark blue due to their new title sponsor, SportPesa.

The team will field a driver line-up filled with experience and youth with Sergio Pérez staying on with the Silverstone squad for a sixth season. Joining him will be Lance Stroll, who will enter his third year in F1 and joining his father Lawrence Stroll, who set up the consortium to save the team from administration.

After ending the season in seventh place despite having their points reset after the change of team name, Pérez is confident that the team can be become the best of the rest in the field, aiming for a top four finish at the end of the 2019 season.

“I’m really excited to stay with this team as we begin the new era. We have stability and strong leadership at the top, which is important because it means I can simply focus on the driving and performance,” said Pérez.

I want us to be the best of the rest once again. I believe in this team and I think we can achieve great things together.”

Racing Point’s boss Otmar Szafnauer has aimed for the team to be a top four contender for the year, but as well as setting long-term goals with a aim to be at the very top of the sport.

Stroll joins Racing Point after spending two years with Williams Racing, where he grabbed a surprising podium in his rookie season at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Canadian said that he sees so much potential with the new team and hopes that he can forge his own history in F1 with his new environment.

“I can see how much potential we have in this team and there’s an incredible buzz in the factory and so much enthusiasm. I always aim high so I want us to be competitive right from the start,” commented Stroll.

It’s way too early to know how we compare to the other teams, but right here today I believe we should be fighting for points in every race. My goal is to get back on the podium in 2019 as well.

I’ve seen what this team achieved in the past and it’s a real credit to the people involved. I’m looking forward to making our own history.”