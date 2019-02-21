Stroll’s confidence growing with Racing Point F1 Team

Lance Stroll has said his confidence and comfort has grown throughout the week of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with his new team SportPesa racing Point F1 Team.

Talking at the end of the first week of tests, the twenty year said “It’s great to have a week of testing under our belt and I am feeling positive.

“We covered some good mileage today and went through most of our test programme: it’s been a good start and we can build on it next week.”

The Canadian talked positively of his time in the RP19 as he completed 72 laps of the track with his best time being 1:19.664. Stroll came in twelfth of the 14 drivers that ran during the final day of the first pre-season test before the start of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

“My confidence and comfort with the team have grown: they have given me all the tools I need as a driver. They have been very supportive and this is what helps me get the best out of myself and the car. ”

“I am looking forward to next week and doing more set-up work so that we can bring the quickest possible car to Melbourne.”

Stroll will be back in the car during the next week for the second and final week of pre-season tests.

