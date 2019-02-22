Sutton remains with BMR for 2019

2017 British Touring Car Championship champion Ashley Sutton is to remain with BMR Racing for the 2019 season as he aims for his second title in three years.

The thirteen time race winner won the most races of anyone last year and his participation in 2019 was under close examination due to the late announcement of the deal. With most of the grid confirmed it seemed Ash was going to miss out.

Both Sutton and his new teammate Senna Proctor will be heading into the new season with optimism after both Subaru UK and Adrian Flux renewed their support wth the squad for another season.

“Having all parties back on-board for the 2019 season means we have all the required assets to step it up a level.” Said the 2017 champion,

“With the addition of Senna Proctor as my team-mate, who, like myself, originally progressed through the BMR Academy, we’re looking good for a strong campaign.”

“I am bouncing off the walls to be returning for my fourth BTCC season and my third season with the BMR, Adrian Flux Subaru Racing outfit.

“My second season, 2017, was really the start of a journey for me, landing myself a manufacturer seat in Subaru, with a fantastic team behind it. Alongside representing our prestigious sponsor, Adrian Flux Insurance Services, pushing the program, it was simply a dream.

“To be the one to go and secure them their first BTCC title made it very clear that this would now be home for me.”

Team Manager Micky Sergeant doesn’t underestimate the deal to retain Sutton in regards to progress into 2019. Saying, “Continuity is a word bandied about quite often in motorsport and it’s key for both the team and Ash in order to build on and replicate our success.

“Much has gone on behind the scenes to strengthen the team and to maximise the Levorg’s performance in a championship that gets tighter and more competitive every year.

“Having Ash on-board for another season is the final part of the jigsaw for our 2019 BTCC campaign and the news we all longed for. Together with Senna we have a great pairing capable of running at the sharp end. One thing’s for sure, it’ll be entertaining to watch!”