Tatiana Calderón Secures Arden Drive For Upcoming Formula 2 Season

Colombian racing driver Tatiana Calderón has announced her drive with BWT Arden ahead of the upcoming 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

After completing three seasons in the GP3 Series, Calderón will make the step up to Formula 2, joining the new collaboration between Arden and HWA RACELAB.

Calderón and Arden have previously raced together in the 2016 GP3 Season. Calderón becomes the first female driver to race within the F2 series since its re-brand in 2017, after once being named as the GP2 Series.

The Colombian has since become a well-known name within the Motorsport community and a strong ambassador for female racing drivers, having become a development driver for the Sauber F1 Team in 2017, eventually being promoted to reserve driver ahead of the 2018 season. Days after the Mexican Grand Prix, Calderón got to try out the 2018 Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Car for a filming day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. She also has conducted test duties with Techeetah during the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The twenty-five year old driver took part in the 2018 F2 post-season test with Charouz Racing System, with an aim to secure a drive for the new season in 2019. She put up impressive times and results over the test, which ultimately led to Arden agreeing a deal with Calderón to race for the year.

She says that she is very excited to be competing in F2 and be one step closer to her goal in racing in Formula 1. “I’m very excited to compete in the FIA F2 Championship with Team BWT Arden in technical partnership with HWA RACELAB. It is a new challenge in my career and a step closer to my ultimate goal: Formula 1,”

“I want to thank my sponsors Coldeportes and Escudería Telmex-Claro for making it happen and to my family for always giving me their unconditional support. I’m sure we will achieve great things together. I can’t wait for testing to start next week!”

Calderón will be joined alongside 2018 GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert for 2019, with both joining the British team after spending multiple years in GP3.

Arden team principal and CEO, Garry Horner is delighted to welcome onboard Calderón on for the upcoming season after being impressed by her test results from the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

“We are delighted to welcome Tatiana back into the Arden fold. Her recent testing results in Formula 2 have been very impressive and I am certain she will be a strong team- mate alongside Anthoine.”