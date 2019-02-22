Team helped to make Albon comfortable after early testing spin

British-Thai driver Alexander Albon enjoyed a solid two days of testing to get his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career off to a promising start.

The 22-year-old managed to complete a total of 268 laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, clocking up a total distance of 1,247km in the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda STR14-02.

“My first two days of F1 testing completed and I really enjoyed it!” said Albon. “We had a good day today topping the timesheets in the morning session, I know it’s still early days and we don’t know what everyone else is doing but it’s a good sign for the future.

After an initial spin on the first day Albon settled in to the routine of testing, crediting the team, “The first day began with a tricky start, but the team made me feel comfortable after that and we were able to get on with the programme.

“I think everything is going to plan quite well, we’ve hit our mileage target which is important for the guys back at the factory, and of course at the same time, I’m still learning the car.”

With the next session planned for Tuesday (26 February), the team will evaluate the data collected over the week as they look to make improvements ahead of the opening race in Australia.

“The grip is so high that it took a while for my head to adjust to it, it’s been a big learning curve! I’m still not fully in the rhythm yet but I think after next week I’ll be there and ready to race.”