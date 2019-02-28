Teemu Suninen After Rally Sweden: “There Has Been a Lot of Positives”

Despite crashing out of Rally Sweden after hitting a snowbank, M-Sport Ford’s Teemu Suninen believes there was still positives to take out of the snow event last weekend.

The young Finn led the second round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship going into Saturday’s stages, but he hit one of Sweden’s famous snowbanks that dropped him down the leader board before a similar incident later in the day cost him any chance of a points scoring result.

Speaking after the end of the final stage on Sunday following a fine job by the M-Sport mechanics to repair his damaged roll cage on Saturday evening, Suninen said: “We had really good pace this weekend, and that gives me a lot of confidence. But there were a couple of mistakes and that means that we come away from this rally with no points.”

“I have to work hard for the next event, but I still think there have been a lot of positives this weekend. I led a rally for the first time, and the car felt really good. A big thanks to the team who have been working really hard, and hopefully we can do better in Mexico.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.