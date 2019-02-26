Toro Rosso Rookie Alexander Albon Thankful For ‘Really Valuable’ Testing Mileage

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda rookie Alexander Albon he is thankful to the team for allowing him to acquire more mileage out of the car in pre-season testing, ahead of his debut weekend in Melboune, Australia.

Albon was in the STR14 for the first day of the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In his third day overall in the car, Albon was able to complete 103 laps in total and posted the sixth best time of the day, setting a 1:18.649.

The London-Born Thai driver had a shaky start to testing in the first pre-season test after spinning in the opening five minutes of his first day as a Toro Rosso driver. He was able to put that behind him and accumulate mileage, building confidence as he started to set reasonable times in the standings.

After completing his running, Albon says the extra mileage helps become more prepared for the pending first F1 race, and is thankful for his Italian team for allowing him to do so.

“For a rookie, the more mileage you get the better. All thanks to them really because if you did thirty of forty laps today, I would quite go into Melbourne unprepared,” said Albon.

“But I had a really smooth first three days and that mileage is really valuable.”

Albon will return in the car one final time on Thursday, as Daniil Kvyat will take over for the Wednesday and Friday test days.