Who Will Take Part In The First F1 2019 Pre-Season Test In Barcelona?

The 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship gets underway tomorrow with the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The long wait over the winter period will end when the cars hit the track to begin their preparation for the upcoming season.

This will be the first time the teams will fully test their new machines and see how quick and reliable the cars are. It will also be the first time the teams will see how the new 2019 aerodynamics changes on the front and rear wing will work. It is understood according to Ferrari that the new changes will slow the cars down by 1.5 seconds compare to the 2018 cars.

Testing will see the teams push their new cars to the limit and find issues early on before the 21 race calendar begins. This will also be the opportunity to test the 2019 Pirelli tyres and how durable their respected engines will last.

The first day will mainly be about making sure all the parts on the car work and for the new drivers with their new teams get a feel in their new surroundings.

Prior to the beginning of testing, there will be a Alfa Romeo Racing launch at 8:20AM (Spanish Time), revealing their 2019 car and livery. Kimi Räikkönen will drive the new car tomorrow.

Testing will officially begin at 9AM. Nine teams will participate on the opening day, with ROKiT Williams Racing skipping the first day to focus on completing the FW42. The team will start their testing on Tuesday with George Russell and test driver Nicholas Latifi in the car.

Expected driver line-up for tomorrow and next week! Who are you supporting? #F1Testing https://t.co/kkNafYxrEE pic.twitter.com/B5T0jZWtHN — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) February 17, 2019

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Renault F1 Team will be the only teams to use both drivers on the opening day. Valtteri Bottas and Nico Hülkenberg will run in the morning part of the session, before Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo take over in the afternoon. Both teams will alternate over the course of the week.

Sebastian Vettel will start Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow‘s test on Monday, with Charles Leclerc driving on Tuesday. Max Verstappen will headline Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s first test with Honda powered-engines. His team-mate Pierre Gasly will be in the car on the Tuesday and Thursday.

Spaniard driver Carlos Sainz Jr. will start for McLaren F1 Team, with Daniil Kvyat marking his return to F1 by driving for Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda. Rookies Lando Norris and Alexander Albon will begin their testing on Tuesday. SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez will be in the car, with Lance Stroll in on Tuesday.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team will have Romain Grosjean in the car tomorrow with Kevin Magnussen on Tuesday. But Wednesday and Thursday will see Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi in the car in the afternoon sessions, with Grosjean and Magnussen alternating in the morning tests. Haas are the only team to confirm their line-up for the second test in the following week.

Coverage of testing can be found on F1 TV for selected countries. For UK viewers, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast live testing in the afternoon for all four days of the first test. A round-up of the day’s testing will be presented after the test in the evening.

The Checkered Flag will provide round-ups and reports of each day of testing, as well as any news that comes up throughout the day.