Williams Reveals Renders Of 2019 Formula 1 Car Ahead of First Pre-Season Test

ROKiT Williams Racing have revealed renders of their 2019 machinery, the FW42.

Williams unveiled their 2019 livery in their season launch last Monday, where they announced their new title sponsor ROKiT and showcased their new navy blue and white livery they’ll use for the 2019 season. ROKiT and Williams have agreed a title sponsor deal on a multi-year deal.

The new livery is Williams’ first since the departure of previous title sponsor Martini, who have been the main highlight on their car since joining the team in 2014.

Williams showcased their new livery on their 2018 car, due to their 2019 car being late to completion, which forced them to cancel their shakedown test. They will reveal their 2019 at the first pre-season test in Barcelona next Monday.

The Grove-based team however, released first renderings of their car online with the 2019 livery.

Feast your eyes on this! And we’ll show you the real thing next week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0ir0LRmCJQ — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 15, 2019

Williams will field a new line-up for 2019, with FIA Formula 2 champion George Russell joining the squad for the season. Robert Kubica will make his return to F1 with the team, having been out of the sport since 2010 due to a rallying injury he sustained prior to the 2011 season.

The team haven’t announced their testing line-up for the upcoming test.

As well as the images of their new car, Williams have also released a 360 video showcasing their new car.