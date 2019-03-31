Formula 1

Alfa Romeo Racing’s Race Pace Is A Mystery – Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Räikkönen qualified ninth for the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix but says Alfa Romeo Racing‘s race pace is a mystery.

Kimi narrowly made it into Q3 where his lap-time of 1:29.022 was good enough for ninth although the Finn will start the race eighth courtesy of Romain Grosjean‘s three place grid penalty.

Owing to a lack of race simulation during practice however, Räikkönen is unsure where he sits in terms of race pace.

“We got the maximum our of our car today, and we are doing a good job,” said Kimi. “The car feels good, but we can’t predict how the race will be tomorrow because we missed our second practice session yesterday and didn’t do any long runs.”

While many of his competitors are pointing solely to tyres as a critical factor in the race, the experienced Räikkönen is keeping an eye on the desert weather.

“The weather could take on a leading role in the race – I heard it will get windy, so we will see how that plays out.”

