Anthoine Hubert Expects Challenge During Formula 2 Opening Round In Bahrain

2018 GP3 Series champion Anthoine Hubert expects the start of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship be a challenge after BWT Arden suffered a difficult pre-season.

Hubert joins the F2 grid as one of the seven rookies entering the series, having won the last ever GP3 series with ART Grand Prix last year. The Renault Academy driver joins British team Arden for the upcoming season alongside Tatiana Calderon.

The Frenchman captured the title against ART team-mates Nikita Mazepin and Callum Ilott thanks to his two wins and eleven podiums. He captured the championship at the last round in Abu Dhabi. All three drivers will resume their duel in F2 with Mazepin joining ART’s F2 squad whilst Ilott will race with Sauber Junior Team by Charouz.

Arden suffered a challenging pre-season testing as both drivers were off the pace in Jerez and Barcelona. Hubert was ahead of his team-mate, but the twenty-two year old couldn’t break into the top ten regularly.

Whilst Hubert is excited to start in his F2 debut around a new circuit in Bahrain, he expects a challenge as the team reviews the problems they have had over testing.

“It’s time for the first race of the season in a new category, a new car, a new team and also a new circuit for me in Bahrain,” said Hubert.

“Both winter tests were quite tough, we were clearly missing some pace, but we have worked hard over the last couple of weeks to identify our areas for improvement.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m really looking forward to being in Bahrain and feel the adrenaline of racing again. I’ve really missed that feeling!”