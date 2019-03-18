Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi: Australia season opener “was a tough race”

by Findlay Grant
Antonio Giovinazzi - Alfa Romeo Racing - Australia GP
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

New signing with Alfa Romeo Racing Antonio Giovinazzi has called his first outing in Formula 1 a “tough race” after coming home in 15th place.

Suffering a collision on the opening lap, the 25-year-old said he did the best he could in the situation.

“It was a tough race.  I picked up some damage to my car on lap one and after that it was challenging to stay up to speed,” said Giovinazzi.

He added: “There were some battles and I did my best to defend my position.”

The Italian recognises that it is still early in the season, and that there is room for improvement, and so is focused on the next race on the calendar: Bahrain.

“It was only the first race of the season, so I look forward to fighting for a stronger result in Bahrain.”

