ART’s Nyck de Vries Starts F2 Barcelona Test Fastest Overall

ART Grand Prix‘s Nyck de Vries starts the Barcelona test in the FIA Formula 2 Championship fastest overall.

The Dutch driver repeated his strong start from the first test in Jerez, by setting the fastest times in both session over the course of the day. de Vries’ time of a 1:28.655 set in the afternoon was the fastest of the day.

In the morning, UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto placed the second best time in the morning, whilst Sérgio Sette Câmara in the DAMS completed his best time in the afternoon in second place. Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz and ART’s Nikita Mazepin placed themselves in third in the two sessions respectfully.

The first day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya saw the two Trident cars of Guiliano Alesi and Ralph Boschung head out onto the track first, but the session was quickly stopped after MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan stopped on track at Turn 7.

The Indian driver, filling in the Dutch team for the test set the only lap time on the board within the first hour. But team-mate Jordan King leapfrogged ahead of him quickly, setting a time under the 1m30s. The Carlin’s of Delétraz and Nobuharu Matsushita then topped the timing screens for the majority of the session, before de Vries set a 1:28.821 before the two hour mark.

The morning session ended with de Vries fastest ahead of Ghiotto, Delétraz, Jack Aitken and Mazepin.

The afternoon session began with clear skies over the Catalan circuit. Ghiotto set the pace early on in the afternoon, producing a 1:29.176. Former F1 driver and F2 regular Roberto Merhi in the Campos Racing produced the first red flag of the afternoon session, stopping on track at Turn 2.

With the Campos cleared, the session resumed and saw Sauber Junior Team‘s Juan Manuel Correa jump up to second place. But de Vries quickly dispatched the American and set a time three tenths quicker. The Dutch race winner soon claimed the top spot whilst his ART team-mate followed him to second place.

Mick Schumacher quickly matched the pace of the frontrunners and went fastest heading into the final hour. But with fifteen minutes of the session remaining, de Vries improved on his time claim back first position. Sette Câmara and Mazepin improved on their times to fill out the top three.

With five minutes left of the first test, one final red flag was brought out courtesy of Raghunathan stopping at Turn 8. The session did not restart and ended early with de Vries ending the first day in Barcelona fastest.