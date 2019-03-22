Campos Completes Formula 2 Line-Up With Dorian Boccolacci

Campos Racing have completed their 2019 FIA Formula 2 line-up with the signing of French driver Dorian Boccolacci, ahead of the first round of the 2019 season, starting on 29 March in Bahrain.

Frenchman Boccolacci competed in F2 last year during the second half of the season with MP Motorsport, after an impressive stint with their GP3 team.

During pre-season, Boccolacci drove for Campos during the first test at Jerez, before sitting out as Roberto Merhi took over during the second test in Barcelona. But ultimately, the Frenchman gets the seat and will team up with Anglo-Korean driver Jack Aitken for the year.

Boccolacci says the late arrival of the deal was never easy but is happy to get finalised and to drive with Campos for 2019.

“I am finally really happy to say that I will take part of the FIA F2 Championship this season with Campos Racing!

“It was not easy to arrive at this stage but we finally made it, thanks to everyone who make it possible. I am sure we can make a good job this season together!

The team is really professional and we have the same target so we will work as much as possible to get it as soon as possible. I really like the mentality of the team, I am half Spanish from my mother side, so I can speak Spanish with all the team! It’s easier to feel even more confident with the relation in the team.”

Campos’ Racing president Adrián Campos added that the signing of Boccolacci completes a strong driver line-up for 2019 and hopes the pair help fight for the team’s classification for the year.

“With Dorian we complete a strong driver line-up and Jack and he will undoubtedly draw attention,”

“We have set ourselves the goal of fighting for the Teams’ classification and, therefore, we worked hard on making our cars competitive.

“Besides, it was important to have a strong driver line-up comprised of two drivers collecting as many points as possible.”

With Campos’ line-up complete, MP Motorsport remain the only team not to announce their driver pairing ahead of the first round in Bahrain.