Carlos Sainz Feels Sympathy For Mick Schumacher Over Attention For Being Son Of Michael

McLaren F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. says he has a lot of sympathy for FIA Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher over the heavy media attention he’s receiving over being the son of Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher joins F1’s feeder series, Formula 2 this year with Prema Racing after winning the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 championship. Schumacher also signs with the Ferrari Drivers’ Academy and re-ignites the connection between Schumacher and Ferrari, the famous connection that saw Michael win five of his seven world championships between 2000 and 2004.

The twenty year old will make his F2 debut this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, being one of seven rookies entering the series in 2019.

The attention surrounding Mick has been high and ever since signing for Formula 2, has been one of the most talked about drivers in the series and in Formula 1. After this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix where Mick will make his debut in F2, the German will test with Scuderia Ferrari and Alfa Romeo Racing for two days, marking his first drive in a modern F1 car.

The pressure of Mick being asked and compared to his father is nothing new and has been present ever since his racing career started. Most drivers who reach Formula 1 and are linked with a surname of a legendary figure in the sport often get attention and pressure along with it.

Only two families have won the world championship with both father and son claiming the prestigious prize. The Hill‘s of Graham and his son Damon became the first to do so in the sport. Keke Rosberg and son Nico Rosberg joined the list after the German driver won his title in 2016.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is the son of WRC legend Carlos Sainz, and knows well of the extra pressure added over his racing career because of his father. He told Sky Sports F1 that he has a lot of sympathy for Mick over the pressure and that they just want to make a name for themselves, rather than using their relation to their father.

“I have a lot of sympathy for Mick. I know a bit of the pressure he’s going through this season, what it is to be ‘the son of’, which is a bit of a pain sometimes because you be here all time called ‘the son of, the son of’,” said Sainz.

“You want to make your own name and I’m sure he’s trying to do the same and if he keeps proving he’s good, he keeps proving that he has his chances for Formula 1 and no ones given that to him you know. He deserves that because of his talent and the way he’s developed as a driver and I wish him all the best for this test.”